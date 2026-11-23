Brent Hinds, the co-founding guitarist and singer of Mastodon, died on the night of Wednesday, August 20, 2025, after his Harley-Davidson collided with a BMW SUV in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 51. Fans know him for the twangy, ferocious guitar and gravelly vocals that shaped albums like Leviathan, Blood Mountain and Crack the Skye.

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How Did Brent Hinds Die? What Happened in the Atlanta Motorcycle Crash

Atlanta police said Hinds was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Boulevard SE at about 11:35 p.m. when it collided with a BMW SUV at Memorial Drive SE. According to the police report, he was breathing and moving when the first officer arrived, with visible injuries to his head, arms and torso. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death. The SUV driver was taken to the same hospital with arm and head injuries.

The first police account, reported on August 21, said the woman driving the SUV had failed to yield while turning left, though she stayed at the scene. She told officers she was positive the light was green.

An updated crash report, released on September 4, 2025, changed that picture. Time-distance calculations put Hinds at 63 to 68 mph, roughly twice the speed limit at that spot. The report concluded: “Hinds was at fault for the crash.” Two witnesses said he was riding fast, and one told police the light was red.

Police did not say whether any criminal charges would be filed. No formal cause-of-death ruling from the medical examiner has been reported.

What Official and Family Statements Say

The police report is the main official record of the crash. No court ruling or independent finding on fault has been reported, so the “at fault” conclusion is the police department’s own.

Mastodon posted its statement on Instagram on August 21, 2025. It read: “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief … last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident.” The band added: “Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans.”

His family’s public word came through an obituary placed with Southern Heritage Funeral Home. It says he was survived by his mother, father, stepmother, stepsister and extended family, and that he was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Ray Hinds. It says a celebration of life will be held in Atlanta at a later date, with no date given.

A four-panel memorial was later put up at the crash intersection, reading In loving memory of Brent Hinds, January 16, 1974 – August 20, 2025. Mastodon shared a video of it on Instagram.

Who Brent Hinds Was Beyond Mastodon

Hinds was born on January 16, 1974, in Helena, Alabama. His guitar style grew out of backwoods bluegrass and country sounds. Mastodon was never his only outlet. He played in Giraffe Tongue Orchestra and in Legend of the Seagullmen with Tool drummer Danny Carey. His other projects included West End Motel and Fiend Without a Face, and he was a guitarist, artist, woodworker, dog-lover and psychedelic traveller.

Motorcycles were his other lifelong passion. Revolver published his final interview, an excerpt from Eric Hendrikx’s book Motorcycle Life, given weeks before his death. In it he said he owned a 1965 Triumph Tiger 650, the same year and model his dad rode with him on the tank. He said his parents raised him and his brother by letting them ride. Asked about the biggest life lesson bikes had taught him, he answered:

I ride motorcycles because I love it.

He went on: “Find what you love in life — what makes your heart sing — and never let it go.” He also drew a line between his two worlds: “People think music is my life, but music’s my profession — it’s not my hobby.”

In January 2018 he said a hit-and-run on his motorcycle kept him from the Grammy ceremony, where Mastodon won Best Metal Performance. At the time of his death he also had a European tour called An Evening With Brent Hinds scheduled for November and December 2025.

Why Brent Hinds Left Mastodon Before His Death

Hinds was no longer in Mastodon when he died. On Friday, March 7, 2025, the band posted on Instagram: “Friends and fans, after 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.” It was the first line-up change in the band’s history. No reason was given, and the band said its 2025 touring plans would go ahead as scheduled. Hinds had been absent the day before, when Bill Kelliher, Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor appeared at a Metropolitan Opera talk in Brooklyn.

The “mutual” framing did not go unchallenged. In a social media comment quoted by NBC News, Hinds said the band “kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am.” That is his own claim, and it has not been verified. Kelliher had offered a different version shortly after the announcement: “Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things.”

YouTube guitarist Ben Eller stood in at Tool’s Live in the Sand festival in the Dominican Republic, Mastodon’s first show without Hinds, dated March 9, 2025. On May 8, 2025, the spring tour with Coheed and Cambria opened in Chesterfield, Michigan, with Canadian guitarist Nick Johnston in Hinds’s place.

What Mastodon and Fellow Musicians Said, and Hinds’s Legacy in Heavy Music

Mastodon played their first show after his death on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer. Drummer Brann Dailor spoke to the crowd and said of Hinds: “We loved him so, so, so very much.” Dailor later said the band learned of the death at baggage claim in Alaska. On August 25, Kelliher posted his own tribute on Instagram, opening with: “It’s been hard to get a grip on my emotions this week.”

Praise came from across heavy music. Members of Lamb of God, Testament, Slayer and Alice in Chains paid tribute. So did Billy Strings and Marcus King, and Matt Pike dedicated a High on Fire show to Hinds’s memory.

Hinds co-founded Mastodon in Atlanta in 2000 with Dailor, Sanders and Kelliher, and played guitar for 25 years. His aggressive, banjo-influenced guitar playing and gruff, twangy vocals were a signature part of the band’s sound on Leviathan, Blood Mountain and Crack the Skye. In September 2026, Sanders said:

Within heavy music, our catalogue proves that Brent was one of the most unique and tasteful guitar players of all time.

As of late October 2026, Mastodon continues with Nick Johnston, now a full-time member working alongside Kelliher. The band’s ninth album, Marrow Deep, came out on August 28, 2026, through Loma Vista Recordings. It is their first full-length without Hinds, and it was shaped by his death and the death of Dailor’s mother. Police have not said whether criminal charges will be filed over the crash, and the family’s obituary gave no date for the Atlanta celebration of life.

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