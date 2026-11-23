The “She Wants Revenge allegations” are not accusations against the band or its singer, Justin Warfield. They concern Cloak & Dagger, a members-only goth club in Hollywood co-founded by band member Adam Bravin and producer Michael Patterson. In March 2021 the Los Angeles Times reported that about ten women said the two owners ignored sexual misconduct by club members. Here is what was alleged, what was answered, and what remains unproven.

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She Wants Revenge Allegations: The Controversy in Brief

Cloak & Dagger opened in 2015 as a tightly vetted, invitation-only club. Bravin, of She Wants Revenge, and Patterson, a Grammy-nominated producer, ran it together. It also grew a festival, and She Wants Revenge closed the inaugural Cloak & Dagger Festival on October 21, 2017.

On March 21, 2021, the Los Angeles Times published its report. It said ten women, four of them former employees, accused Bravin and Patterson of ignoring sexual misconduct among members, both at the club and at its festivals. The story was widely repeated and named actor Thomas Middleditch as one of the accused members.

Two points are easy to miss. The allegations are about how the club was managed, not about the band’s music or its live shows. Bravin and Patterson are the co-founders at the centre of the claims, and Warfield is not named among them.

What Was Alleged and Who Made the Accusations

The women accused the owners of turning a blind eye. The owners were not accused of committing the alleged misconduct themselves. The accusations about individual members’ conduct, including those about Middleditch, remain allegations.

Kate Morgan, a former operations manager, told the Times she asked Bravin and Patterson to remove Middleditch from the club after an incident in October 2019. According to the report, they dismissed her request. A second woman, Hannah Harding, said she saw Middleditch grope another woman without consent. Harding said Bravin contacted her about a week later and suggested she was wrong.

A former employee identified only as Elisabeth described a climate of fear among staff.

“Of course we were all afraid of speaking up to Bravin and Patterson”

The Times also reported that the owners held a Zoom call for longtime members on June 23, 2020, with consultant Tiffany Naiman. Members used it to describe how they had been treated. Shortly after the paper contacted the owners in January 2021 about the club’s alleged toxic atmosphere, they announced that the club was closing permanently and deleted their social media content.

Middleditch’s representative declined a request for comment. Middleditch had not responded publicly at the time of the reports, and no criminal or civil charges had been brought over the allegations against him.

How Adam Bravin, Justin Warfield and the Band Responded

Bravin and Patterson both replied to the Times by email. Bravin’s answer partly acknowledged the claims:

“as a result of my unconscionable ignorance to an existing power dynamic between me as part-owner of Cloak & Dagger and the members, I came to understand how my flirtatious communication could have been inappropriate and unacceptable.”

He also said: “Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible.” About one specific incident, he said he spoke with the accused member the next day, and that “he gave his account of a consensual experience.”

Patterson defended how reports were handled: “As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention.” He said he did not recall a staffer’s reported “cult” remark about the club. He added that his goal was “to create an atmosphere that would inspire people to be their best and most creative self.”

Bravin had already apologised once in public. In late June 2020 he posted a message on the club’s Instagram account about behaviour he called “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Justin Warfield has not, to our knowledge, commented publicly on the club allegations. The band’s joint breakup statement is from August 6, 2020, when Warfield and Bravin announced that the band “has run its course.” That statement did not mention the club. In a phone interview with Buzzbands.LA, Warfield was asked how much the Cloak & Dagger controversy affected the decision. He answered: “Surprisingly little.” He also said he could not speak for Bravin and his half of the band.

Timeline of the Cloak & Dagger Controversy

2015: Cloak & Dagger opens in Hollywood, run by Bravin and Patterson.

Cloak & Dagger opens in Hollywood, run by Bravin and Patterson. October 21, 2017: She Wants Revenge close the inaugural Cloak & Dagger Festival.

She Wants Revenge close the inaugural Cloak & Dagger Festival. October 2019: The alleged incident involving Middleditch that Kate Morgan describes takes place.

The alleged incident involving Middleditch that Kate Morgan describes takes place. February 2020: She Wants Revenge play what is later described as their final show, at the Roxy in Los Angeles. It was not billed as a farewell.

She Wants Revenge play what is later described as their final show, at the Roxy in Los Angeles. It was not billed as a farewell. March 2020: One outlet reports that the club closed its doors as a casualty of COVID-19. Other reports date the permanent closure to 2021, so the exact sequence is unclear.

One outlet reports that the club closed its doors as a casualty of COVID-19. Other reports date the permanent closure to 2021, so the exact sequence is unclear. June 23, 2020: The Zoom call for longtime members takes place.

The Zoom call for longtime members takes place. Late June 2020: Bravin posts his apology on the club’s Instagram.

Bravin posts his apology on the club’s Instagram. August 6, 2020: Warfield and Bravin announce the band has run its course.

Warfield and Bravin announce the band has run its course. January 2021: After the Times makes contact, the owners announce the club is closing permanently.

After the Times makes contact, the owners announce the club is closing permanently. March 21, 2021: The Los Angeles Times publishes its report. Other outlets repeat the findings within days.

The Los Angeles Times publishes its report. Other outlets repeat the findings within days. June 17, 2022: Warfield releases his first solo single, “Everything To Me,” as WARFIELD.

Warfield releases his first solo single, “Everything To Me,” as WARFIELD. October 19, 2026: She Wants Revenge announce a new album, The Loved.

What Has and Has Not Been Confirmed

Confirmed: the Times published the allegations on March 21, 2021. Bravin and Patterson co-ran the club. Both owners responded on the record, and Bravin publicly acknowledged that his communication with members could have been inappropriate. The club closed.

Not proven: the individual accusations against club members, including Middleditch, remain allegations. No charges were reported, and Middleditch had not responded publicly at the time. It is also unclear whether the closure was a result of the allegations or of the pandemic, since reports differ.

Not established: no confirmed accusation of misconduct has been made against She Wants Revenge as a band, or against Justin Warfield personally. Whether the club affected the 2020 breakup is also unclear. Some 2020 coverage linked the two, while Warfield said the effect was “surprisingly little” and the band’s statement gave no reason beyond “run its course.” Wider claims, such as discrimination against people of color at the club, are unverified and should not be treated as fact.

Where She Wants Revenge Stands Now

Warfield said in 2020: “There won’t be any more She Wants Revenge albums, or posthumous releases.” That has not held. On October 19, 2026, the band announced The Loved, their fourth studio album and first in more than 15 years, due February 12, 2027. The lead single is “Black Wax/Our Love.”

The listed lineup is Warfield (vocals, guitar), Bravin (Bass VI, synths), Thomas Froggatt (bass), Tony Bevilacqua of The Distillers (guitar) and Lia Braswell (drums). Bravin said of the single: “There’s a certain darkness in ‘Black Wax,’ but there’s also an energy and a sense of defiance that we love.”

Status as of November 2026: a North American tour ran into early November, with listed dates ending on November 4. A Pomona show on December 11, 2026 is listed, and UK and European dates are listed from January 29 to February 14, 2027. The most recent public statements from Bravin and Patterson about the club date from March 2021. To our knowledge, neither Warfield nor the band has made a later statement about the Cloak & Dagger allegations.

Sources