Metallica rehearsed from about 11:30pm until 4am for their first Sphere run because a daily Wizard of Oz production had the Las Vegas venue. Bassist Robert Trujillo explained the schedule in November 2026, and he joked that Oz was the band’s “boss.” That first run has already wrapped, and the second one starts on January 28, 2027. Here’s how the late-night routine worked.

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Why Did Metallica Rehearse Until 4AM for Their First Sphere Run?

Trujillo spoke on the November 18, 2026 episode of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk. The Sphere screens a 16K, 4D immersive version of The Wizard of Oz every day, and that production dominates the building. To get time on the stage, Metallica had to work through the night so the show could go ahead unhindered.

Host Eddie Trunk put it this way: “the reason why you guys had to rehearse overnight at the Sphere is because the real thing that dominates the Sphere, which is The Wizard of Oz.” Trujillo answered, “Right, The Wizard of Oz.”

He then laid out how long the nights were:

“We’re rehearsing from about 11.30 at night until four in the morning, and then there’s a meeting afterwards, so you might be there until, you know, 4.30 or five. The crew is there from, say, 9pm to six in the morning.”

What Was the Wizard of Oz “Boss” Joke About?

The joke was Trujillo’s way of explaining who gets priority at the Sphere. In his words:

“The Wizard of Oz is our boss and runs the real show. They’re the headliner. So there’s this rehearsal schedule that’s pretty intense.”

It was a light-hearted line, not a complaint. The band was playing along with the fact that a film adaptation, not a metal band, set the building’s schedule, and they simply worked around it.

What Did Trujillo Mean by “Prep Mode”?

Trujillo was asked about rehearsing at three in the morning. He said: “I don’t know if anyone’s ever tried to rehearse at three in the morning.” He added: “It’s a lot, but you kind of get into a zone, a prep mode, so to speak.”

That overnight routine was the last stage of a longer build-up. Trujillo described about a month of preparation:

“There was about a month of prep. So first week is just going to HQ and running through the songs, the chosen songs.”

After the week at Metallica’s HQ, the band spent about a week at a radio arena in Santa Rosa. That room had no visuals. The aim was to learn the stage and monitors, because the Sphere stage is massive and the band needed to get used to the “terrain.” Only then did they move to Las Vegas and the overnight sessions.

Trujillo also said he only got home about once a week during the rehearsal period, because of his stage jams with Kirk Hammett.

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The Sphere brings its own technical demands. Trujillo said the band now has backing tracks and has to learn them along with its “plan of attack.” He explained:

“we gotta get to know the backing tracks and understand sort of our — well, our plan of attack, but also stay on the grid because we are playing to loops, and you don’t wanna be thrown off the loops”

He called being thrown off the loops “your worst nightmare in a venue like that on a 100-foot screen.” He also said the band can’t look at the giant screens while playing, because the visuals can make you dizzy. The production manager’s advice was to look up at the audience instead.

Where Does the Metallica Sphere Residency Stand Now?

The overnight rehearsals described here belong to the first run, not to anything happening right now. Metallica’s “Life Burns Faster” residency opened on October 1, 2026, as a 24-show stint set to run through March 13, 2027. The first 12 shows were played in October and early November 2026. The last two of that block were scheduled for November 5 and 7, and there was a break after that.

The second run of 12 shows starts on January 28, 2027, with dates on January 28 and 30 at 8:30pm. Shows continue through February and March, and the final date is March 13, 2027.

It is not yet known whether the overnight rehearsal pattern will repeat for the second run. As of 22 November 2026, the first 12 shows are done, Trujillo has told the story of the 4am sessions, and the band’s next Sphere date is January 28, 2027.

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